Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Suzuki Motor stock opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.11. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $119.40 and a twelve month high of $199.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average of $162.20.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

