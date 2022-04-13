SVB Leerink Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.
About R1 RCM (Get Rating)
R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.
