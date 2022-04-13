Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the March 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SWMAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 78 to SEK 88 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 64 to SEK 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. 60,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,477. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.