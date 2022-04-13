Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SYNA. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.00.

SYNA opened at $156.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.68 and its 200 day moving average is $227.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 716.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

