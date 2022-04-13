SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Hau L. Lee Sells 1,184 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $117,073.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.24.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,078,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.38.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

