Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.65 Per Share

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Synopsys in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.64.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $310.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.44. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Synopsys by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

