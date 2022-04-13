TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the March 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded TAG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on TAG Immobilien from €26.00 ($28.26) to €24.00 ($26.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TAGOF stock remained flat at $$32.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $32.93.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

