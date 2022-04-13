TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TAL. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.30.

TAL opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358,798 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,904,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,982,000. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,020,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,025,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

