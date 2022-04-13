TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TAL. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.30.
TAL opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $66.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358,798 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,904,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,982,000. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,020,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,025,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TAL Education Group (Get Rating)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
