Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Short Interest Update

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TALN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,819. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Talon International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.28.
Talon International Company Profile (Get Rating)
