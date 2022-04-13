Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $17.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TALO. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of TALO stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.60. 1,085,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,489. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,759,000 after buying an additional 528,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 21,878 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

