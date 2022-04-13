Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

NYSE TALO opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Talos Energy by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 362,653 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 54.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 19.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 354,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 58,156 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

