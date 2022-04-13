Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a payout ratio of 101.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

SKT opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 251.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth $461,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

