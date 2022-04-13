Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

TGB stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $620.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $2,337,000. Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 742,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 739,212 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 509,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

