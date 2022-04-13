Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TGB. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.27.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,237. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 44.6% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 742,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 739,212 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 509,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

