Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TGB. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.27.
Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,237. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.21.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 44.6% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 742,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 739,212 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 509,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
