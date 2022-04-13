Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TMHC. Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $43,125,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,006,000 after purchasing an additional 212,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

