Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSHA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,032,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.