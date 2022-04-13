TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.29.

TRP stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$72.40. The company had a trading volume of 614,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,824. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$57.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.39.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4699997 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total value of C$563,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$426,120. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

