T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TDHOY opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. T&D has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

Get T&D alerts:

About T&D (Get Rating)

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.