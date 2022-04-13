Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Lowered to C$57.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.64.

TECK opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Teck Resources has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $43.18.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,607,000 after buying an additional 417,123 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,651,000 after buying an additional 639,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after buying an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

