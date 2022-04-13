Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) to announce $132.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.06 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $110.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $588.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.37 million to $590.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $659.99 million, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $667.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $131.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.99 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 36.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 44.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $8,596,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 181,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,346. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

