Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of THQ stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,098,000 after buying an additional 200,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the period.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.