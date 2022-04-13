Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Given New €9.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.80 ($10.65) to €9.50 ($10.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telekom Austria from €8.00 ($8.70) to €7.30 ($7.93) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.
OTCMKTS:TKAGY remained flat at $$15.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58. Telekom Austria has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $18.46.
About Telekom Austria (Get Rating)
Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telekom Austria (TKAGY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.