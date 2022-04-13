Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Teradata is benefiting from increasing recurring revenues. Moreover, solid growth in public cloud annual recurring revenues owing to the growing customer migration to Vantage in the cloud is contributing well to the top-line growth. Cost improvements in subscription and cloud business remains a tailwind. Also, the company is gaining momentum among customers on the back of its analytics platform, Vantage on-prem. We note that solid demand in Europe, the Middle East & Africa remains a positive. Further, strong efforts to expand cloud-based features of the Vantage platform are other positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, weak perpetual revenues due to strategic shifts to subscription models remain concerns. Further, intensifying competition poses risk to Teradata’s market position.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDC. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Teradata has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $111,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,912 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teradata by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Teradata by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,282,000 after buying an additional 114,022 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

