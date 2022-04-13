TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) CEO Acquires $2,500,000.92 in Stock

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 317,259 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,706 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,083.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TeraWulf stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,496. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TeraWulf Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.13 million, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,926,000. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf (Get Rating)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.