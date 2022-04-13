TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) CEO Acquires $2,500,000.92 in Stock

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 317,259 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,706 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,083.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of TeraWulf stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,496. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TeraWulf Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.13 million, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 0.81.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
About TeraWulf (Get Rating)
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.
