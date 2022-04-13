Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Down 89.0% in March

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the March 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TEZNY traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. 14,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,107. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($7.07) to €6.60 ($7.17) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is also involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

