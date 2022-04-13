Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.01) to GBX 327 ($4.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.24) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.18).

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 270.60 ($3.53) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £20.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 219.40 ($2.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.96). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 282.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 280.84.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

