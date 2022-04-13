Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 7.70 Per Share

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share by the retailer on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 258.76 ($3.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 282.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 280.84. The company has a market cap of £19.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.20. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 219.40 ($2.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.01) to GBX 327 ($4.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.30) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.18).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

