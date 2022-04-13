Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Texas Capital has a decent surprise history with its earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing in one. The company’s strategic plan (announced in September 2021) intends to expand its product offerings and digitalize operations to drive fee income growth. It is also revving up its treasury business and is confident heading into 2022 to reach the 5% treasury solutions fee target of total revenues by 2025. Moreover, balance-sheet strength remains a key positive. Yet, shares of Texas Capital have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Although the Fed has increased rates and signaled more such hikes, the overall low-interest-rate environment is expected to keep margins subdued in the near term. Rising costs and a deteriorating asset quality are other major woes.”

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,116,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $47,757,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.