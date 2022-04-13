Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

