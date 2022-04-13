Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the March 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Thales from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thales from €100.00 ($108.70) to €125.00 ($135.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Thales alerts:

Shares of THLEF remained flat at $$131.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390. Thales has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $134.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.55.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.