THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 273.3% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of THC Biomed Intl stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 9,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,132. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. THC Biomed Intl has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of THC Biomed Intl from $0.26 to $0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. THC Biomed Intl Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

