The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on AES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. AES has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AES will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -96.92%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AES by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,027 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AES by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AES by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 421,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 37,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

