The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANDE. StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Andersons to $45.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. Andersons has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.25.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 24,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $1,060,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $1,246,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,989 shares of company stock worth $4,627,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Andersons by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Andersons by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 227,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

