The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $124.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.60 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported sales of $122.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $521.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $518.80 million to $523.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $552.90 million, with estimates ranging from $546.10 million to $559.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter worth $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. 498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.99%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

