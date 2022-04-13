The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.79. 67,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 67.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 16,738 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 78.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,515,000 after acquiring an additional 334,805 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

