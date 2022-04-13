The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Update

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CWLPF remained flat at $$1.55 on Wednesday. Caldwell Partners International has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

About Caldwell Partners International (Get Rating)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.