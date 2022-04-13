The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Update

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, an increase of 442.3% from the March 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CEE opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

