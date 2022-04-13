The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $144.47 Average PT from Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.69. 27,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,218. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.45. Clorox has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $196.65. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.