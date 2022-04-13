The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,118 shares of company stock worth $21,991,445 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after buying an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after buying an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 510,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,249,361. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $280.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

