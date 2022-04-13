The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:TCS opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $390.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.53 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 24,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $198,980.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,980,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,298,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,715,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 313,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 2,099.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 216,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

