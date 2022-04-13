The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE TCS opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.27.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.53 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 25.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 24,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 65.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

