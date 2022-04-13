The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.49. 2,166,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,239,354. GAP has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in GAP by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of GAP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GAP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after buying an additional 32,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

