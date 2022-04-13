The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Given New GBX 1,000 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,030 ($13.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.03) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of GOG opened at GBX 854.85 ($11.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £369.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90. The Go-Ahead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 450.60 ($5.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,393.62 ($18.16). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 696.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 719.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides road and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, UK Rail, and International Rail. The company offers bus operation services; and rail replacement, sub-leasing of rolling stock, maintenance and cleaning, and other contracted services.

