The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 41 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) received a CHF 41 price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a CHF 34 target price on ABB in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 33.79.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

