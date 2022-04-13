The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €19.00 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €19.00 ($20.65) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.30% from the company’s previous close.

FNTN has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($29.35) price objective on freenet in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.52) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($29.78) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.00) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.63 ($26.78).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €25.10 ($27.28) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.38. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.50) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($35.78).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

