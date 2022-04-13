The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $85.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.68. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,617,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $43,308.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

