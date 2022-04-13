The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $48.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

PulteGroup stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 112,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 37.6% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 20.0% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 59,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

