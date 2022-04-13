The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $31.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PING. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.27.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of PING opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $1,098,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,335,311.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ping Identity by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.