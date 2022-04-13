The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Buy

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Repsol from €14.70 ($15.98) to €15.50 ($16.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($15.43) to €15.90 ($17.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repsol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

Get Repsol alerts:

REPYY stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 105,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,034. Repsol has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $14.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.