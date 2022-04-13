The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Buy

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYYGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Repsol from €14.70 ($15.98) to €15.50 ($16.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($15.43) to €15.90 ($17.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repsol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

REPYY stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 105,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,034. Repsol has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $14.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

About Repsol (Get Rating)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.