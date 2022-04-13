The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to “Buy”

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,348.63.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $80.49 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.